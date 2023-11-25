The George Mason Patriots (4-1) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the East Carolina Pirates (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

East Carolina vs. George Mason Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia TV: ESPN+

East Carolina Stats Insights

The Pirates' 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.4 percentage points higher than the Patriots have allowed to their opponents (39%).

East Carolina is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 39% from the field.

The Pirates are the 153rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Patriots sit at 184th.

The Pirates' 82 points per game are 19.2 more points than the 62.8 the Patriots allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 62.8 points, East Carolina is 4-2.

East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

East Carolina scored 72.2 points per game at home last season, and 63 away.

The Pirates allowed 69.6 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 away.

Beyond the arc, East Carolina made fewer treys on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (28.4%) than at home (32.3%) as well.

East Carolina Upcoming Schedule