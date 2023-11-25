A matchup of ACC teams features the Duke Blue Devils (6-5) squaring off against the Pittsburgh Panthers (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. An over/under of 42.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Duke vs. Pittsburgh matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ACC Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Duke has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Blue Devils have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Pittsburgh has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover three times.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

