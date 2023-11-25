Duke vs. Pittsburgh: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
A matchup of ACC teams features the Duke Blue Devils (6-5) squaring off against the Pittsburgh Panthers (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. An over/under of 42.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Duke vs. Pittsburgh matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Duke vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Wilmington, North Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Duke vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-6.5)
|42.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Duke (-6.5)
|42.5
|-230
|+188
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 13 Odds
- Miami (FL) vs Boston College
- Penn State vs Michigan State
- Eastern Michigan vs Buffalo
- Missouri vs Arkansas
- Memphis vs Temple
- TCU vs Oklahoma
- Oregon State vs Oregon
- Texas Tech vs Texas
- UTSA vs Tulane
- Iowa vs Nebraska
- Ole Miss vs Mississippi State
- Air Force vs Boise State
Duke vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends
- Duke has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- The Blue Devils have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- Pittsburgh has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover three times.
- The Panthers have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.