The 2023 edition of the Palmetto Bowl on Saturday, November 25 features the Clemson Tigers (7-4) visiting the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-6) at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Tigers are favored by 7 points. The over/under is 51.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. South Carolina matchup.

Clemson vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Clemson (-7) 51.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Clemson (-7) 52.5 -265 +215 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Clemson vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

Clemson has covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread four times this season (4-3 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

South Carolina has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Gamecocks have been an underdog by 7 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.