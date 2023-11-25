Charlotte vs. South Florida: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
A pair of AAC teams take the field when the South Florida Bulls (5-6) and the Charlotte 49ers (3-8) play on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The Bulls are favored by 5.5 points. The over/under is set at 56.5 in the contest.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Florida vs. Charlotte matchup in this article.
Charlotte vs. South Florida Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Charlotte vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Florida Moneyline
|Charlotte Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Florida (-5.5)
|56.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|South Florida (-6.5)
|56.5
|-220
|+180
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 13 Odds
- TCU vs Oklahoma
- Texas A&M vs LSU
- Iowa vs Nebraska
- Eastern Michigan vs Buffalo
- Navy vs SMU
- Houston vs UCF
- Arizona vs Arizona State
- Missouri vs Arkansas
- Ole Miss vs Mississippi State
- Oregon State vs Oregon
- Washington State vs Washington
- Texas Tech vs Texas
- UTSA vs Tulane
- BYU vs Oklahoma State
- Miami (FL) vs Boston College
- Air Force vs Boise State
- Penn State vs Michigan State
- Memphis vs Temple
- Alabama vs Auburn
- Kentucky vs Louisville
- James Madison vs Coastal Carolina
- Ohio State vs Michigan
- Wisconsin vs Minnesota
Charlotte vs. South Florida Betting Trends
- Charlotte has covered six times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.
- The 49ers are 5-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
- South Florida has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- The Bulls have not covered the spread when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
Charlotte 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.