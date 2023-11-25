North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cabarrus County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Cabarrus County, North Carolina and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hickory Ridge High School at William Amos Hough High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Cornelius, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hickory Ridge High School at Lake Norman High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Cabarrus High School at Carmel Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Cabarrus High School at Lake Norman High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
