The Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-4) host a Sun Belt clash against the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Appalachian State ranks 78th in total defense this year (385.2 yards allowed per game), but has been shining on offense, ranking 19th-best in the FBS with 450 total yards per game. From an offensive perspective, Georgia Southern is compiling 31.3 points per contest (42nd-ranked). It ranks 79th in the FBS on defense (27.3 points surrendered per game).

Below we dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern Key Statistics

Appalachian State Georgia Southern 450 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428 (39th) 385.2 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.7 (73rd) 173.2 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.8 (98th) 276.8 (25th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.2 (13th) 16 (71st) Turnovers (Rank) 22 (123rd) 17 (45th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (24th)

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has 2,975 passing yards for Appalachian State, completing 63.5% of his passes and recording 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 263 rushing yards (23.9 ypg) on 66 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Nate Noel has 780 rushing yards on 160 carries with five touchdowns.

Kanye Roberts has carried the ball 86 times for 486 yards (44.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson's team-high 609 yards as a receiver have come on 45 receptions (out of 61 targets) with eight touchdowns.

Christan Horn has caught 27 passes for 456 yards (41.5 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Makai Jackson has a total of 365 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 20 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin leads Georgia Southern with 3,193 yards on 306-of-477 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to 13 interceptions this season.

Jalen White has run for 891 yards on 159 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground.

OJ Arnold has totaled 347 yards on 54 carries with three touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood has collected 83 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 806 (73.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 115 times and has four touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has put together a 690-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 66 passes on 101 targets.

Dalen Cobb has racked up 456 reciving yards (41.5 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

