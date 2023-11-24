How to Watch Winthrop vs. Georgia on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Winthrop Eagles (4-2) will try to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Georgia Bulldogs (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. This contest is at 5:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Winthrop vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big South Games
- Charleston Southern vs Wake Forest (1:00 PM ET | November 24)
- Lipscomb vs UNC Asheville (2:00 PM ET | November 24)
- Delaware State vs Longwood (3:00 PM ET | November 24)
Winthrop Stats Insights
- The Eagles have shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, seven percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
- Winthrop has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.2% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 247th.
- The Eagles' 77.8 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 72.6 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- Winthrop is 4-0 when it scores more than 72.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Winthrop Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Winthrop scored 76.6 points per game at home last season, and 71 away.
- The Eagles conceded 69.9 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 away.
- Beyond the arc, Winthrop made fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.7 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (37.9%) than at home (37%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Winthrop Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Holy Cross
|W 89-51
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/18/2023
|IUPUI
|W 74-61
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/19/2023
|Elon
|W 78-70
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|Bob Jones
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.