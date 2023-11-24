How to Watch the Warriors vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (3-12) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (7-9) on November 24, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Warriors and Spurs
Warriors vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
Warriors vs Spurs Additional Info
Warriors Stats Insights
- The Warriors make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (49.5%).
- In games Golden State shoots higher than 49.5% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Warriors are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 23rd.
- The Warriors score 9.2 fewer points per game (113.9) than the Spurs give up (123.1).
- When Golden State scores more than 123.1 points, it is 2-0.
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Warriors have allowed to their opponents.
- This season, San Antonio has a 3-5 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Warriors are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 22nd.
- The Spurs score an average of 109.7 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 114.1 the Warriors allow to opponents.
- San Antonio has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 114.1 points.
Warriors Home & Away Comparison
- The Warriors are putting up 110 points per game at home. In away games, they are faring better on offense, averaging 117.9 points per contest.
- Defensively Golden State has been worse in home games this season, allowing 115.1 points per game, compared to 113.1 when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, the Warriors are draining 0.3 fewer three-pointers per game (14) than in away games (14.3). They also sport a lower three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to away from home (37.1%).
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Spurs are averaging more points at home (112.6 per game) than on the road (105.5). And they are conceding less at home (120.9) than away (126.5).
- At home San Antonio is conceding 120.9 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than it is on the road (126.5).
- The Spurs collect 2.4 more assists per game at home (29.7) than on the road (27.3).
Warriors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gary Payton II
|Questionable
|Foot
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Devin Vassell
|Questionable
|Adductor
