The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-3) play the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Wake Forest vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

Wake Forest Stats Insights

This season, the Demon Deacons have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Buccaneers' opponents have hit.

In games Wake Forest shoots higher than 42.8% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.

The Buccaneers are the 211th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Demon Deacons sit at 309th.

The Demon Deacons record 6.4 more points per game (79.8) than the Buccaneers give up (73.4).

Wake Forest has a 1-2 record when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Wake Forest played better in home games last year, scoring 79.1 points per game, compared to 74.4 per game on the road.

The Demon Deacons ceded 71.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 77.8 in away games.

When it comes to total threes made, Wake Forest performed worse in home games last season, sinking 9.1 threes per game, compared to 10.8 on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 37.8% three-point percentage in home games and a 37.2% mark in road games.

Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule