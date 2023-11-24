Friday's contest features the UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-1) and the UMKC Kangaroos (2-2) facing off at Baha Mar Convention Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-72 victory for heavily favored UNC Greensboro according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on November 24.

There is no line set for the game.

UNC Greensboro vs. UMKC Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

UNC Greensboro vs. UMKC Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Greensboro 82, UMKC 72

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Greensboro vs. UMKC

Computer Predicted Spread: UNC Greensboro (-10.1)

UNC Greensboro (-10.1) Computer Predicted Total: 153.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNC Greensboro Performance Insights

Offensively, UNC Greensboro put up 72.1 points per game (166th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It gave up 64.5 points per contest at the other end (36th-ranked).

The Spartans ranked 74th in the nation with 33.5 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 106th with 30.1 rebounds allowed per game.

UNC Greensboro averaged 14.5 dimes per game, which ranked them 75th in college basketball.

The Spartans committed 11.3 turnovers per game (122nd-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 12.7 turnovers per contest (119th-ranked).

The Spartans drained 7.9 three-pointers per game (112th-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 35.4% shooting percentage (102nd-ranked) from downtown.

UNC Greensboro was 204th in college basketball with 7.4 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 67th with a 31.9% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Last season UNC Greensboro took 60.8% two-pointers, accounting for 68.9% of the team's buckets. It shot 39.2% from three-point land (31.1% of the team's baskets).

