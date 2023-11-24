The UMKC Kangaroos (2-2) take on the UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. It tips at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UNC Greensboro vs. UMKC matchup.

UNC Greensboro vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

UNC Greensboro vs. UMKC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNC Greensboro Moneyline UMKC Moneyline BetMGM UNC Greensboro (-10.5) 134.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UNC Greensboro (-10.5) 134.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UNC Greensboro vs. UMKC Betting Trends (2022-23)

UNC Greensboro put together a 13-14-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times in Spartans games.

UMKC won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

In Kangaroos games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times.

