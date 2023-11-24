The UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-1) go up against the UMKC Kangaroos (2-2) at 11:00 AM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

UNC Greensboro vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

UNC Greensboro Stats Insights

The Spartans shot 44.6% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Kangaroos allowed to opponents.

In games UNC Greensboro shot better than 42.4% from the field, it went 19-1 overall.

The Spartans were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Kangaroos finished 79th.

Last year, the Spartans scored 72.1 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 68.7 the Kangaroos gave up.

When UNC Greensboro put up more than 68.7 points last season, it went 17-1.

UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UNC Greensboro averaged 76.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.6 points per contest.

In home games, the Spartans gave up 4.1 fewer points per game (61.9) than away from home (66.0).

At home, UNC Greensboro drained 0.5 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than on the road (7.9). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to in away games (35.6%).

UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule