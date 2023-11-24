How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. UMKC on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-1) go up against the UMKC Kangaroos (2-2) at 11:00 AM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
UNC Greensboro vs. UMKC Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: FloHoops
UNC Greensboro Stats Insights
- The Spartans shot 44.6% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Kangaroos allowed to opponents.
- In games UNC Greensboro shot better than 42.4% from the field, it went 19-1 overall.
- The Spartans were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Kangaroos finished 79th.
- Last year, the Spartans scored 72.1 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 68.7 the Kangaroos gave up.
- When UNC Greensboro put up more than 68.7 points last season, it went 17-1.
UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UNC Greensboro averaged 76.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.6 points per contest.
- In home games, the Spartans gave up 4.1 fewer points per game (61.9) than away from home (66.0).
- At home, UNC Greensboro drained 0.5 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than on the road (7.9). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to in away games (35.6%).
UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 94-78
|Greensboro Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 74-70
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/17/2023
|@ Arkansas
|W 78-72
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/24/2023
|UMKC
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/1/2023
|William Peace
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/7/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
