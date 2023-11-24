The UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-1) go up against the UMKC Kangaroos (2-2) at 11:00 AM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

UNC Greensboro vs. UMKC Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: FloHoops

UNC Greensboro Stats Insights

  • The Spartans shot 44.6% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Kangaroos allowed to opponents.
  • In games UNC Greensboro shot better than 42.4% from the field, it went 19-1 overall.
  • The Spartans were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Kangaroos finished 79th.
  • Last year, the Spartans scored 72.1 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 68.7 the Kangaroos gave up.
  • When UNC Greensboro put up more than 68.7 points last season, it went 17-1.

UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UNC Greensboro averaged 76.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.6 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Spartans gave up 4.1 fewer points per game (61.9) than away from home (66.0).
  • At home, UNC Greensboro drained 0.5 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than on the road (7.9). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to in away games (35.6%).

UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 N.C. A&T W 94-78 Greensboro Coliseum
11/14/2023 @ Vanderbilt L 74-70 Memorial Gymnasium
11/17/2023 @ Arkansas W 78-72 Bud Walton Arena
11/24/2023 UMKC - Baha Mar Convention Center
12/1/2023 William Peace - Greensboro Coliseum
12/7/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Greensboro Coliseum

