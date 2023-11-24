UNC Asheville vs. Lipscomb: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 24
The Lipscomb Bisons (3-2) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Bell Centre. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UNC Asheville vs. Lipscomb matchup.
UNC Asheville vs. Lipscomb Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UNC Asheville vs. Lipscomb Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UNC Asheville Moneyline
|Lipscomb Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UNC Asheville (-3.5)
|154.5
|-175
|+145
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UNC Asheville (-3.5)
|154.5
|-170
|+138
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UNC Asheville vs. Lipscomb Betting Trends (2022-23)
- UNC Asheville won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- Last season, 15 Bulldogs games went over the point total.
- Lipscomb compiled a 15-12-0 record against the spread last year.
- Bisons games went over the point total 14 out of 27 times last year.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.