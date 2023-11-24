The UCLA Bruins (4-0) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the UConn Huskies (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

UCLA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
  • TV: FloHoops

UCLA vs. UConn 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Huskies' 75.9 points per game last year were 14.2 more points than the 61.7 the Bruins gave up.
  • UConn went 22-2 last season when allowing fewer than 69.7 points.
  • Last year, the Bruins scored 69.7 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 58.8 the Huskies allowed.
  • When UCLA put up more than 58.8 points last season, it went 21-7.
  • The Bruins shot 39.3% from the field last season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 34.8% the Huskies allowed to opponents.
  • The Huskies' 49.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 10.3 percentage points higher than the Bruins allowed to their opponents (39.1%).

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 UC Riverside W 90-52 Pauley Pavilion
11/12/2023 Bellarmine W 113-64 Pauley Pavilion
11/17/2023 Princeton W 77-74 Pauley Pavilion
11/24/2023 UConn - John Gray Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Niagara - John Gray Gymnasium
12/3/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 @ NC State L 92-81 Reynolds Coliseum
11/16/2023 Maryland W 80-48 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
11/19/2023 @ Minnesota W 62-44 Williams Arena
11/24/2023 UCLA - John Gray Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Kansas - John Gray Gymnasium
12/3/2023 @ Texas - Moody Center

