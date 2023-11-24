The Carolina Hurricanes, including Teuvo Teravainen, are in action Friday versus the Tampa Bay Lightning at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Teravainen interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

Teravainen's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:28 per game on the ice, is 0.

In Teravainen's 18 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In nine of 18 games this year, Teravainen has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In three of 18 games this season, Teravainen has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 52.6% that Teravainen hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Teravainen has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 18 Games 5 14 Points 4 10 Goals 4 4 Assists 0

