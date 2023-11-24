When the Carolina Hurricanes face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Teravainen stats and insights

  • In seven of 18 games this season, Teravainen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has scored one goal against the Lightning this season in two games (five shots).
  • On the power play, Teravainen has accumulated three goals and two assists.
  • He has a 26.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On defense, the Lightning are giving up 72 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Teravainen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 18:03 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 19:37 Home W 4-2
11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:43 Home L 3-1
11/11/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 15:33 Away W 4-0
11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:33 Home W 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:46 Away W 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 2-1
10/30/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 13:47 Away W 3-2
10/27/2023 Sharks 3 3 0 11:56 Home W 3-0

Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

