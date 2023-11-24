North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school football games in Randolph County, North Carolina this week? We have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Randolph County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Eastern Randolph High School at Mount Airy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Mount Airy, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
