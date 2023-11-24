How to Watch the North Carolina vs. Vermont Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Vermont Catamounts (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
North Carolina vs. Vermont 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Tar Heels scored an average of 68.9 points per game last year, 14.8 more points than the 54.1 the Catamounts allowed.
- North Carolina went 15-1 last season when giving up fewer than 61.3 points.
- Last year, the Catamounts scored 61.3 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 59.8 the Tar Heels gave up.
- Vermont went 17-1 last season when scoring more than 59.8 points.
- The Catamounts made 34.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.6 percentage points lower than the Tar Heels allowed to their opponents (36.8%).
- The Tar Heels' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 13.9 percentage points lower than the Catamounts given up to their opponents (55.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Davidson
|W 74-70
|Carmichael Arena
|11/15/2023
|Hampton
|W 62-32
|Carmichael Arena
|11/18/2023
|Elon
|W 68-39
|Carmichael Arena
|11/24/2023
|Vermont
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/30/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|12/6/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Carmichael Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.