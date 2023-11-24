The North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Vermont Catamounts (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

North Carolina vs. Vermont 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Tar Heels scored an average of 68.9 points per game last year, 14.8 more points than the 54.1 the Catamounts allowed.

North Carolina went 15-1 last season when giving up fewer than 61.3 points.

Last year, the Catamounts scored 61.3 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 59.8 the Tar Heels gave up.

Vermont went 17-1 last season when scoring more than 59.8 points.

The Catamounts made 34.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.6 percentage points lower than the Tar Heels allowed to their opponents (36.8%).

The Tar Heels' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 13.9 percentage points lower than the Catamounts given up to their opponents (55.5%).

North Carolina Schedule