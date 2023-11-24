The North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Vermont Catamounts (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

North Carolina vs. Vermont 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Tar Heels scored an average of 68.9 points per game last year, 14.8 more points than the 54.1 the Catamounts allowed.
  • North Carolina went 15-1 last season when giving up fewer than 61.3 points.
  • Last year, the Catamounts scored 61.3 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 59.8 the Tar Heels gave up.
  • Vermont went 17-1 last season when scoring more than 59.8 points.
  • The Catamounts made 34.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.6 percentage points lower than the Tar Heels allowed to their opponents (36.8%).
  • The Tar Heels' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 13.9 percentage points lower than the Catamounts given up to their opponents (55.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Davidson W 74-70 Carmichael Arena
11/15/2023 Hampton W 62-32 Carmichael Arena
11/18/2023 Elon W 68-39 Carmichael Arena
11/24/2023 Vermont - Hertz Arena
11/30/2023 South Carolina - Carmichael Arena
12/6/2023 UNC Greensboro - Carmichael Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.