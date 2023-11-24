How to Watch North Carolina vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) take on the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
North Carolina vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN2
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels are shooting 46.0% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 42.1% the Razorbacks' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, North Carolina has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
- The Razorbacks are the rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels rank 72nd.
- The Tar Heels put up 11.7 more points per game (85.0) than the Razorbacks give up to opponents (73.3).
- North Carolina is 4-1 when it scores more than 73.3 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, North Carolina scored 8.1 more points per game at home (78.3) than on the road (70.2).
- At home, the Tar Heels conceded 67.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 71.1.
- Beyond the arc, North Carolina sunk fewer treys on the road (6.4 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.3%) than at home (32.0%) as well.
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 77-52
|Dean Smith Center
|11/22/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 91-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Villanova
|L 83-81
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Dean Smith Center
