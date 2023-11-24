The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) take on the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

North Carolina vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN2

North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels are shooting 46.0% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 42.1% the Razorbacks' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, North Carolina has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Razorbacks are the rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels rank 72nd.
  • The Tar Heels put up 11.7 more points per game (85.0) than the Razorbacks give up to opponents (73.3).
  • North Carolina is 4-1 when it scores more than 73.3 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, North Carolina scored 8.1 more points per game at home (78.3) than on the road (70.2).
  • At home, the Tar Heels conceded 67.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 71.1.
  • Beyond the arc, North Carolina sunk fewer treys on the road (6.4 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.3%) than at home (32.0%) as well.

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 UC Riverside W 77-52 Dean Smith Center
11/22/2023 Northern Iowa W 91-69 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Villanova L 83-81 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Arkansas - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center
12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center

