The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) play the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

North Carolina vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).

North Carolina has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 48th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks rank 107th.

The Tar Heels record 85 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 73.3 the Razorbacks give up.

When North Carolina totals more than 73.3 points, it is 4-1.

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks are shooting 44.8% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 38.5% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Arkansas has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 38.5% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks rank 128th.

The Razorbacks' 82.2 points per game are 13.8 more points than the 68.4 the Tar Heels give up.

When Arkansas allows fewer than 85 points, it is 4-2.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina posted 78.3 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.

At home, the Tar Heels surrendered 3.4 fewer points per game (67.7) than in away games (71.1).

In home games, North Carolina drained 1.1 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than in road games (6.4). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to in away games (29.3%).

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arkansas put up more points at home (76.3 per game) than on the road (68.9) last season.

At home, the Razorbacks conceded 62.3 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 73.4.

Beyond the arc, Arkansas knocked down fewer treys away (5 per game) than at home (5.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (32.5%) as well.

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 UC Riverside W 77-52 Dean Smith Center 11/22/2023 Northern Iowa W 91-69 Imperial Arena 11/23/2023 Villanova L 83-81 Imperial Arena 11/24/2023 Arkansas - Imperial Arena 11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center 12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule