How to Watch North Carolina vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) play the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
North Carolina vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
- North Carolina has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the 48th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks rank 107th.
- The Tar Heels record 85 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 73.3 the Razorbacks give up.
- When North Carolina totals more than 73.3 points, it is 4-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Razorbacks are shooting 44.8% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 38.5% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Arkansas has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 38.5% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks rank 128th.
- The Razorbacks' 82.2 points per game are 13.8 more points than the 68.4 the Tar Heels give up.
- When Arkansas allows fewer than 85 points, it is 4-2.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina posted 78.3 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.
- At home, the Tar Heels surrendered 3.4 fewer points per game (67.7) than in away games (71.1).
- In home games, North Carolina drained 1.1 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than in road games (6.4). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to in away games (29.3%).
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arkansas put up more points at home (76.3 per game) than on the road (68.9) last season.
- At home, the Razorbacks conceded 62.3 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 73.4.
- Beyond the arc, Arkansas knocked down fewer treys away (5 per game) than at home (5.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (32.5%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 77-52
|Dean Smith Center
|11/22/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 91-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Villanova
|L 83-81
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Dean Smith Center
Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|L 78-72
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/22/2023
|Stanford
|W 77-74
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Memphis
|L 84-79
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Duke
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/4/2023
|Furman
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.