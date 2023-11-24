How to Watch North Carolina vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) take on the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ESPN2.
North Carolina vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN2
How to Watch Top 25 Games
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
- North Carolina is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the 48th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks sit at 107th.
- The Tar Heels average 85.0 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 73.3 the Razorbacks allow.
- North Carolina is 4-1 when scoring more than 73.3 points.
Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Razorbacks have shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels have averaged.
- Arkansas has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.
- The Razorbacks are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 72nd.
- The Razorbacks put up an average of 82.2 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 68.4 the Tar Heels allow.
- When Arkansas allows fewer than 85.0 points, it is 4-2.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, North Carolina posted 8.1 more points per game (78.3) than it did in road games (70.2).
- In 2022-23, the Tar Heels gave up 67.7 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 71.1.
- North Carolina drained 7.5 threes per game with a 32.0% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged on the road (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arkansas scored 76.3 points per game at home last season, and 68.9 on the road.
- At home, the Razorbacks allowed 62.3 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 73.4.
- Beyond the arc, Arkansas made fewer trifectas away (5.0 per game) than at home (5.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (32.5%) as well.
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 77-52
|Dean Smith Center
|11/22/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 91-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Villanova
|L 83-81
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Dean Smith Center
Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|L 78-72
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/22/2023
|Stanford
|W 77-74
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Memphis
|L 84-79
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Duke
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/4/2023
|Furman
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
