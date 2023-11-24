The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) hit the court against the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ESPN2.

North Carolina vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN2

How to Watch Top 25 Games

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).

North Carolina is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.

The Razorbacks are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tar Heels sit at 48th.

The Tar Heels average 85 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 73.3 the Razorbacks give up.

When North Carolina totals more than 73.3 points, it is 4-1.

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).

Arkansas has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.5% from the field.

The Razorbacks are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 72nd.

The Razorbacks average 13.8 more points per game (82.2) than the Tar Heels allow their opponents to score (68.4).

Arkansas has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 85 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged in away games (70.2).

Defensively the Tar Heels were better at home last season, surrendering 67.7 points per game, compared to 71.1 in road games.

Looking at three-point shooting, North Carolina fared better when playing at home last season, draining 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Arkansas scored 76.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.9.

The Razorbacks conceded 62.3 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 away.

Arkansas drained more 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than away (5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than on the road (30.9%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 UC Riverside W 77-52 Dean Smith Center 11/22/2023 Northern Iowa W 91-69 Imperial Arena 11/23/2023 Villanova L 83-81 Imperial Arena 11/24/2023 Arkansas - Imperial Arena 11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center 12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule