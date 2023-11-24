The NC State Wolfpack (5-0) will look to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. This contest is at 3:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ACC Games

NC State vs. Cincinnati Scoring Comparison

The Bearcats put up an average of 67.8 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 54.4 the Wolfpack give up to opponents.

Cincinnati has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 54.4 points.

NC State has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.8 points.

The Wolfpack score 83.4 points per game, 14.4 more points than the 69.0 the Bearcats give up.

NC State has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 69.0 points.

Cincinnati has a 2-2 record when giving up fewer than 83.4 points.

The Wolfpack are making 48.4% of their shots from the field, 7.4% higher than the Bearcats concede to opponents (41.0%).

The Bearcats' 40.2 shooting percentage from the field is 8.5 higher than the Wolfpack have conceded.

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 16.4 PTS, 5.0 AST, 3.0 STL, 53.8 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

16.4 PTS, 5.0 AST, 3.0 STL, 53.8 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Aziaha James: 17.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (12-for-24)

17.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (12-for-24) Mimi Collins: 11.4 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

11.4 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Zoe Brooks: 9.4 PTS, 46.3 FG%

9.4 PTS, 46.3 FG% Madison Hayes: 10.2 PTS, 58.3 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (7-for-12)

NC State Schedule