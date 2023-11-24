The BYU Cougars (5-0) take a five-game win streak into a home matchup with the NC State Wolfpack (4-0), winners of four straight. The Cougars are favorites (-6.5) in the contest, which begins at 10:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 151.5.

NC State vs. BYU Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under BYU -6.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wolfpack Betting Records & Stats

NC State combined with its opponent to score more than 151.5 points in 11 of 30 games last season.

The average over/under for Wolfpack matchups last year was 148.6, 2.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Wolfpack were 15-15-0 against the spread last season.

Last season, NC State was the underdog 13 times and won four, or 30.8%, of those games.

Last season, the Wolfpack were at least a +220 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wolfpack have a 31.2% chance to win.

NC State vs. BYU Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 151.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 151.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total BYU 12 42.9% 75.5 153.2 69.9 140.7 145.3 NC State 11 36.7% 77.7 153.2 70.8 140.7 147.7

Additional NC State Insights & Trends

The Wolfpack put up 7.8 more points per game last year (77.7) than the Cougars gave up to opponents (69.9).

NC State went 13-9 against the spread and 22-4 overall when it scored more than 69.9 points last season.

NC State vs. BYU Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) BYU 16-12-0 5-6 15-13-0 NC State 15-15-0 2-2 15-15-0

NC State vs. BYU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

BYU NC State 12-4 Home Record 15-2 2-7 Away Record 4-6 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

