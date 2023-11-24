The BYU Cougars (5-0) meet the NC State Wolfpack (4-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN2.

NC State vs. BYU Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Favorite: BYU (-6.5)

BYU (-6.5) Total: 151.5

151.5 TV: ESPN2

NC State Top Players (2022-23)

Terquavion Smith: 17.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Jarkel Joiner: 17 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

17 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK D.J. Burns: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Casey Morsell: 11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Jack Clark: 9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

BYU Players to Watch

Fousseyni Traore: 11.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK Spencer Johnson: 10.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK Noah Waterman: 12 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

12 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Richie Saunders: 10.2 PTS, 5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Trevin Knell: 12.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

NC State vs. BYU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

BYU Rank BYU AVG NC State AVG NC State Rank 85th 75.5 Points Scored 77.7 41st 169th 69.9 Points Allowed 70.8 202nd 69th 33.6 Rebounds 34 54th 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 8.3 74th 62nd 14.7 Assists 12.7 204th 323rd 13.7 Turnovers 9.1 8th

