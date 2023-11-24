The BYU Cougars (5-0) will look to extend a five-game winning run when they host the NC State Wolfpack (4-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Wolfpack have won four games in a row.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the BYU vs. NC State matchup in this article.

NC State vs. BYU Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

NC State vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total BYU Moneyline NC State Moneyline BetMGM BYU (-6.5) 151.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel BYU (-6.5) 150.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

NC State vs. BYU Betting Trends (2022-23)

NC State won 15 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Wolfpack covered the spread twice last season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

BYU put together a 16-12-0 ATS record last year.

The Cougars and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 28 times last season.

NC State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 NC State has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

