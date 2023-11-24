How to Watch NC State vs. BYU on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The BYU Cougars (5-0) will look to extend a five-game win streak when they host the NC State Wolfpack (4-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Wolfpack have taken four games in a row.
NC State vs. BYU Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN2
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Iowa State vs Virginia Tech (5:30 PM ET | November 24)
- Southern Indiana vs Duke (6:00 PM ET | November 24)
- Alcorn State vs Clemson (8:00 PM ET | November 24)
NC State Stats Insights
- The Wolfpack shot at a 45% clip from the field last season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Cougars averaged.
- NC State went 16-1 when it shot better than 43.2% from the field.
- The Wolfpack were the 54th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars finished 121st.
- The Wolfpack scored an average of 77.7 points per game last year, 7.8 more points than the 69.9 the Cougars allowed to opponents.
- NC State put together a 22-4 record last season in games it scored more than 69.9 points.
NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- NC State scored more points at home (83.3 per game) than away (71.7) last season.
- The Wolfpack conceded fewer points at home (69.8 per game) than on the road (72.1) last season.
- At home, NC State drained 9.1 triples per game last season, one more than it averaged away (8.1). NC State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.4%).
NC State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Abilene Christian
|W 84-64
|PNC Arena
|11/17/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 87-53
|PNC Arena
|11/23/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 84-78
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/24/2023
|BYU
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/2/2023
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
