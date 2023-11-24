The BYU Cougars (5-0) will look to extend a five-game win streak when they host the NC State Wolfpack (4-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Wolfpack have taken four games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

NC State vs. BYU Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

NC State Stats Insights

The Wolfpack shot at a 45% clip from the field last season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Cougars averaged.

NC State went 16-1 when it shot better than 43.2% from the field.

The Wolfpack were the 54th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars finished 121st.

The Wolfpack scored an average of 77.7 points per game last year, 7.8 more points than the 69.9 the Cougars allowed to opponents.

NC State put together a 22-4 record last season in games it scored more than 69.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

NC State scored more points at home (83.3 per game) than away (71.7) last season.

The Wolfpack conceded fewer points at home (69.8 per game) than on the road (72.1) last season.

At home, NC State drained 9.1 triples per game last season, one more than it averaged away (8.1). NC State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NC State Upcoming Schedule