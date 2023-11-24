The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-4) are underdogs (+4.5) as they try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Alabama State Hornets (1-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. The contest airs on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is 152.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

N.C. A&T vs. Alabama State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama State -4.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Aggies Betting Records & Stats

N.C. A&T's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 152.5 points six of 22 times.

The Aggies had a 144.6-point average over/under in their matchups last year, 7.9 fewer points than this game's total.

The Aggies had 10 wins in 32 games against the spread last year.

Last season, N.C. A&T was the underdog 15 times and won four, or 26.7%, of those games.

The Aggies had a record of 2-10, a 16.7% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +155 or more by bookmakers last season.

The Aggies have a 39.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

N.C. A&T vs. Alabama State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 152.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 152.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama State 4 14.8% 63.3 134.1 72.6 146.4 140.3 N.C. A&T 6 27.3% 70.8 134.1 73.8 146.4 142.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional N.C. A&T Insights & Trends

The Aggies put up just 1.8 fewer points per game last year (70.8) than the Hornets allowed their opponents to score (72.6).

When it scored more than 72.6 points last season, N.C. A&T went 5-4 against the spread and 9-4 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

N.C. A&T vs. Alabama State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama State 12-15-0 1-1 6-21-0 N.C. A&T 10-12-0 4-8 10-12-0

N.C. A&T vs. Alabama State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Alabama State N.C. A&T 5-5 Home Record 8-5 2-18 Away Record 4-10 4-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 7-10-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 66.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 61.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 1-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 5-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.