Friday's game features the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-1) and the Saint Mary's Gaels (2-3) matching up at University Credit Union Pavilion (on November 24) at 9:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 62-53 victory for N.C. A&T.

The Aggies are coming off of a 56-47 win over Liberty in their last outing on Sunday.

N.C. A&T vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

N.C. A&T vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction

Prediction: N.C. A&T 62, Saint Mary's (CA) 53

Other CAA Predictions

N.C. A&T Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Aggies outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game last season (scoring 68.1 points per game to rank 119th in college basketball while giving up 62.7 per outing to rank 129th in college basketball) and had a +162 scoring differential overall.

N.C. A&T averaged 3.2 fewer points in CAA play (64.9) than overall (68.1).

The Aggies averaged 73.7 points per game at home last season, and 64.1 away.

N.C. A&T gave up 57.6 points per game at home last season, and 67.1 away.

