How to Watch N.C. A&T vs. Alabama State on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Alabama State Hornets (1-4) will visit the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-4) after dropping four road games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.
N.C. A&T vs. Alabama State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
N.C. A&T Stats Insights
- The Aggies made 41.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was two percentage points lower than the Hornets allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- N.C. A&T had a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.7% from the field.
- The Hornets ranked 117th in rebounding in college basketball. The Aggies finished 178th.
- Last year, the 70.8 points per game the Aggies recorded were only 1.8 fewer points than the Hornets gave up (72.6).
- When N.C. A&T totaled more than 72.6 points last season, it went 9-4.
N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively N.C. A&T played better in home games last year, putting up 74.6 points per game, compared to 68.6 per game in road games.
- When playing at home, the Aggies surrendered 15.1 fewer points per game (66.2) than in road games (81.3).
- When it comes to three-pointers, N.C. A&T fared better in home games last season, averaging 9.2 threes per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|L 94-78
|Greensboro Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ Virginia
|L 80-51
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/22/2023
|Merrimack
|L 96-73
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/24/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/2/2023
|Citadel
|-
|Corbett Sports Center
