The Alabama State Hornets (1-4) will visit the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-4) after dropping four road games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

N.C. A&T vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

N.C. A&T Stats Insights

The Aggies made 41.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was two percentage points lower than the Hornets allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

N.C. A&T had a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.7% from the field.

The Hornets ranked 117th in rebounding in college basketball. The Aggies finished 178th.

Last year, the 70.8 points per game the Aggies recorded were only 1.8 fewer points than the Hornets gave up (72.6).

When N.C. A&T totaled more than 72.6 points last season, it went 9-4.

N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively N.C. A&T played better in home games last year, putting up 74.6 points per game, compared to 68.6 per game in road games.

When playing at home, the Aggies surrendered 15.1 fewer points per game (66.2) than in road games (81.3).

When it comes to three-pointers, N.C. A&T fared better in home games last season, averaging 9.2 threes per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule