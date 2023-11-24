North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charlotte Latin High School at Harding University High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 24
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at United Faith Christian Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mooresville High School at East Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charlotte Country Day School at West Charlotte High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olympic High School at Jay M. Robinson High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hopewell High School at Gaston Christian School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Hopewell High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Huntersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Mecklenburg High School at Porter Ridge High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Indian Trail, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside Christian Academy at Independence High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky River High School at Carmel Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Rocky River High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Mint Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
