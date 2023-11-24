Martin Necas will be among those in action Friday when his Carolina Hurricanes play the Tampa Bay Lightning at PNC Arena. There are prop bets for Necas available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Martin Necas vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Necas Season Stats Insights

Necas has averaged 18:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -10).

Necas has scored a goal in five of 18 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Necas has a point in 10 of 18 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Necas has an assist in seven of 18 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Necas' implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

Necas has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Necas Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have conceded 72 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 18 Games 5 13 Points 5 6 Goals 1 7 Assists 4

