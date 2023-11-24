If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Johnston County, North Carolina, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Johnston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Hoggard High School at Cleveland High School