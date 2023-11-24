The Carolina Hurricanes (11-7) are favored at home (-165 moneyline odds to win) against the Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-5, +140 moneyline odds). The contest on Friday starts at 8:00 PM ET from PNC Arena on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO.

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Betting Trends

Tampa Bay has played 12 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

In the 16 times this season the Hurricanes have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 11-5 in those games.

The Lightning have secured an upset victory in four of the nine games they have played as an underdog this season.

Carolina is 7-2 (victorious in 77.8% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has not been a longer moneyline underdog than the +140 odds on them winning this game.

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 4-5 3-7-0 6.3 3.10 2.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.10 2.10 7 22.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 7-3 6-4-0 6.7 3.60 3.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.60 3.90 11 32.4% Record as ML Favorite 7-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

