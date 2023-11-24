Hurricanes vs. Lightning Injury Report Today - November 24
As they get ready to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-5) on Friday, November 24 at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes (11-7) have two players currently listed on the injury report.
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Frederik Andersen
|G
|Out
|Blood Clotting
|Antti Raanta
|G
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|G
|Out
|Back
|Conor Sheary
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Hurricanes vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Arena: PNC Arena
Hurricanes Season Insights
- Carolina's 61 total goals (3.4 per game) make it the 10th-highest scoring team in the NHL.
- It has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential at +4.
Lightning Season Insights
- The Lightning's 70 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them second in the NHL.
- Tampa Bay allows 3.6 goals per game (72 total), which ranks 29th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -2, they are 17th in the league.
Hurricanes vs. Lightning Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-165)
|Lightning (+140)
|6.5
