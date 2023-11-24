The Texas Longhorns (5-0) will look to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the High Point Panthers (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

High Point Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

High Point vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 65 points per game are 16.6 more points than the 48.4 the Longhorns allow.

High Point is 3-1 when it scores more than 48.4 points.

Texas is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 65 points.

The Longhorns score 25 more points per game (89) than the Panthers allow (64).

Texas has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 64 points.

When High Point gives up fewer than 89 points, it is 3-1.

The Longhorns are making 48.3% of their shots from the field, 15.2% higher than the Panthers concede to opponents (33.1%).

High Point Leaders

Lauren Bevis: 17.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.3 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

17.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.3 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39) Nakyah Terrell: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Callie Scheier: 6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Amaria McNear: 6.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)

6.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7) Bukky Akinsola: 7.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.6 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

High Point Schedule