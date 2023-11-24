North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gaston County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Gaston County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gaston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chapel Hill High School at Davidson Day School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Davidson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hopewell High School at Gaston Christian School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.