The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (4-1) are heavily favored (by 36.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-5) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 146.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Duke vs. Southern Indiana Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duke -36.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke Betting Records & Stats

Duke's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 146.5 points three times.

Duke has an average total of 149.4 in its matchups this year, 2.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Blue Devils have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

Southern Indiana's .600 ATS win percentage (3-2-0 ATS record) is higher than Duke's .500 mark (2-2-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Duke vs. Southern Indiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 3 75% 84.8 148.6 64.6 137.6 146 Southern Indiana 1 20% 63.8 148.6 73 137.6 143.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Duke Insights & Trends

The Blue Devils record 11.8 more points per game (84.8) than the Screaming Eagles allow (73).

When Duke puts up more than 73 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Duke vs. Southern Indiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 36.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 2-2-0 0-0 3-1-0 Southern Indiana 3-2-0 0-0 2-3-0

Duke vs. Southern Indiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duke Southern Indiana 16-0 Home Record 10-4 4-6 Away Record 5-11 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.4 68 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.5 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.