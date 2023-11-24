Duke vs. Southern Indiana November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2) will play the Duke Blue Devils (1-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game is scheduled to tip off at 6:00 PM ET and air on ACC Network.
Duke vs. Southern Indiana Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Duke Top Players (2022-23)
- Kyle Filipowski: 15.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jeremy Roach: 13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyrese Proctor: 9.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dereck Lively II: 5.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Mark Mitchell: 9.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Southern Indiana Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacob Polakovich: 12.2 PTS, 12.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Isaiah Swope: 15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Trevor Lakes: 12.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jelani Simmons: 13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyler Henry: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Duke vs. Southern Indiana Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Duke Rank
|Duke AVG
|Southern Indiana AVG
|Southern Indiana Rank
|169th
|72.0
|Points Scored
|75.8
|77th
|30th
|63.6
|Points Allowed
|74.2
|293rd
|20th
|35.6
|Rebounds
|35.0
|30th
|25th
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|43rd
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|9.7
|12th
|70th
|14.6
|Assists
|12.7
|204th
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|12.7
|265th
