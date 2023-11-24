Friday's game features the Duke Blue Devils (4-1) and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-5) clashing at Cameron Indoor Stadium in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 86-57 victory for heavily favored Duke according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 24.

There is no line set for the game.

Duke vs. Southern Indiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. Southern Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 86, Southern Indiana 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Southern Indiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-29.2)

Duke (-29.2) Computer Predicted Total: 143.5

Duke has gone 2-2-0 against the spread, while Southern Indiana's ATS record this season is 3-2-0. The Blue Devils have hit the over in three games, while Screaming Eagles games have gone over two times.

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils average 84.8 points per game (45th in college basketball) while allowing 64.6 per outing (83rd in college basketball). They have a +101 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 20.2 points per game.

Duke wins the rebound battle by an average of 6.2 boards. It is collecting 34.8 rebounds per game (146th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.6 per outing.

Duke knocks down 8.6 three-pointers per game (87th in college basketball), 2.4 more than its opponents (6.2).

The Blue Devils average 109.3 points per 100 possessions (16th in college basketball), while giving up 83.3 points per 100 possessions (100th in college basketball).

Duke has committed 3.4 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging nine (33rd in college basketball action) while forcing 12.4 (188th in college basketball).

