The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-5) will aim to stop a four-game road slide when squaring off against the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium, airing at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Duke vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils make 51.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than the Screaming Eagles have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

In games Duke shoots higher than 42.4% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Screaming Eagles are the 201st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Blue Devils sit at 132nd.

The 84.8 points per game the Blue Devils record are 11.8 more points than the Screaming Eagles allow (73).

Duke has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 73 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Duke averaged 76.7 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 68 points per contest.

The Blue Devils allowed 60.8 points per game last year at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (68.4).

Looking at three-pointers, Duke fared better in home games last year, draining 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Upcoming Schedule