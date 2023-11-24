For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, is Dmitry Orlov a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dmitry Orlov score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Orlov stats and insights

In one of 18 games this season, Orlov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In two games against the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Orlov has picked up two assists on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 3.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Orlov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:06 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:30 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:19 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:19 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:00 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 21:57 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:20 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:29 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:11 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:50 Home W 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.