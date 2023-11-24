The Saint Mary's Gaels (2-3) are 8.5-point favorites as they try to stop a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Davidson Wildcats (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 120.5.

Davidson vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Moraga, California

Venue: University Credit Union Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Mary's (CA) -8.5 120.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Davidson and its opponents have scored more than 120.5 combined points twice this season.

Davidson's outings this season have a 131.8-point average over/under, 11.3 more points than this game's point total.

Davidson has covered the spread twice in three opportunities this year.

Davidson came away victorious in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Wildcats have played as an underdog of +310 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Davidson has a 24.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Davidson vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 120.5 % of Games Over 120.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Mary's (CA) 2 66.7% 67.8 138.2 58.4 119.8 133.5 Davidson 2 66.7% 70.4 138.2 61.4 119.8 135.2

Additional Davidson Insights & Trends

The Wildcats' 70.4 points per game are 12.0 more points than the 58.4 the Gaels give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 58.4 points, Davidson is 2-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

Davidson vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Mary's (CA) 1-2-0 0-1 1-2-0 Davidson 2-1-0 1-0 1-2-0

Davidson vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Mary's (CA) Davidson 16-2 Home Record 7-8 6-2 Away Record 6-6 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-4-0 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.4 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-9-0

