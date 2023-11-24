Davidson vs. Saint Mary's (CA) November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Mary's Gaels (2-0) will face the Davidson Wildcats (1-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Davidson vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Davidson Top Players (2022-23)
- Foster Loyer: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sam Mennenga: 15.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grant Huffman: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Desmond Watson: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- David Skogman: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Saint Mary's (CA) Top Players (2022-23)
- Logan Johnson: 14.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mitchell Saxen: 11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Alex Ducas: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyle Bowen: 5.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Aidan Mahaney: 13.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Davidson vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Saint Mary's (CA) Rank
|Saint Mary's (CA) AVG
|Davidson AVG
|Davidson Rank
|198th
|70.7
|Points Scored
|69.9
|212th
|5th
|60.1
|Points Allowed
|68.7
|137th
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|29.8
|288th
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|309th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|15th
|9.5
|Turnovers
|10.4
|40th
