The Saint Mary's Gaels (2-0) will face the Davidson Wildcats (1-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Davidson vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Davidson Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Davidson Top Players (2022-23)

  • Foster Loyer: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Sam Mennenga: 15.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Grant Huffman: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Desmond Watson: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • David Skogman: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Mary's (CA) Top Players (2022-23)

  • Logan Johnson: 14.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mitchell Saxen: 11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Alex Ducas: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kyle Bowen: 5.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Aidan Mahaney: 13.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Davidson vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Mary's (CA) Rank Saint Mary's (CA) AVG Davidson AVG Davidson Rank
198th 70.7 Points Scored 69.9 212th
5th 60.1 Points Allowed 68.7 137th
147th 32.2 Rebounds 29.8 288th
142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 6.8 309th
166th 7.5 3pt Made 6.8 237th
221st 12.5 Assists 13.1 169th
15th 9.5 Turnovers 10.4 40th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.