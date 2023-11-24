The Saint Mary's Gaels (2-3) will try to stop a three-game home losing streak when taking on the Davidson Wildcats (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Davidson vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Davidson Stats Insights

The Wildcats have shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Gaels have averaged.

This season, Davidson has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.4% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gaels sit at fifth.

The Wildcats average 12.0 more points per game (70.4) than the Gaels allow their opponents to score (58.4).

Davidson is 3-2 when it scores more than 58.4 points.

Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Davidson averaged 71.4 points per game at home last season, and 70.9 away.

The Wildcats gave up fewer points at home (68.4 per game) than on the road (71.3) last season.

Davidson drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (7.0 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than on the road (34.1%).

