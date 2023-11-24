The Saint Mary's Gaels (2-3) will try to stop a three-game home losing streak when taking on the Davidson Wildcats (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Davidson vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Davidson Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats have shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Gaels have averaged.
  • This season, Davidson has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.4% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gaels sit at fifth.
  • The Wildcats average 12.0 more points per game (70.4) than the Gaels allow their opponents to score (58.4).
  • Davidson is 3-2 when it scores more than 58.4 points.

Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Davidson averaged 71.4 points per game at home last season, and 70.9 away.
  • The Wildcats gave up fewer points at home (68.4 per game) than on the road (71.3) last season.
  • Davidson drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (7.0 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than on the road (34.1%).

Davidson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Clemson L 68-65 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/17/2023 @ East Tennessee State L 70-68 Freedom Hall Civic Center
11/21/2023 Boston University W 69-45 John M. Belk Arena
11/24/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) - University Credit Union Pavilion
11/29/2023 @ Charlotte - Dale F. Halton Arena
12/2/2023 Wright State - John M. Belk Arena

