Friday's contest that pits the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-0) against the Charlotte 49ers (3-2) at Roberto Clemente Coliseum has a projected final score of 64-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of West Virginia, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 10:00 AM ET on November 24.

The 49ers' most recent contest was a 55-52 loss to Southern Illinois on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Charlotte vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET Where: Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charlotte vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia 64, Charlotte 57

Other AAC Predictions

Charlotte Schedule Analysis

Based on the RPI, the Mountaineers have two wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.

Charlotte has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Charlotte 2023-24 Best Wins

67-51 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 292) on November 14

93-43 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 350) on November 17

84-35 at home over Tennessee State (No. 354) on November 10

Charlotte Leaders

Dazia Lawrence: 19.2 PTS, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

19.2 PTS, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Tracey Hueston: 11.2 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 55.6 FG%

11.2 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 55.6 FG% Jacee Busick: 4.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 60 3PT% (6-for-10)

4.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 60 3PT% (6-for-10) Olivia Porter: 5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 31.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 31.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Imani Smith: 4.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 25 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

Charlotte Performance Insights

The 49ers' +71 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.8 points per game (178th in college basketball) while giving up 53.6 per outing (43rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.