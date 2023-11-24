Friday's contest at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez has the Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-1) matching up with the Binghamton Bearcats (2-3) at 1:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 74-60 win, as our model heavily favors Appalachian State.

In their last time out, the Mountaineers won on Thursday 68-63 against Furman.

Appalachian State vs. Binghamton Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Appalachian State vs. Binghamton Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 74, Binghamton 60

Appalachian State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mountaineers put up 67.1 points per game (137th in college basketball) while allowing 69.0 per outing last season (290th in college basketball). They had a -59 scoring differential and were outscored by 1.9 points per game.

With 66.9 points per game in Sun Belt action, Appalachian State posted 0.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (67.1 PPG).

In home games, the Mountaineers averaged 8.4 more points per game last season (72.7) than they did in away games (64.3).

In 2022-23, Appalachian State surrendered 66.1 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it allowed 74.7.

