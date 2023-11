There are six games featuring a A-10 team on Friday in college basketball play.

A-10 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Washington State Cougars vs. UMass Minutewomen 11:00 AM ET, Friday, November 24 FloHoops George Washington Revolutionaries vs. Southern Illinois Salukis 12:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24 - Dayton Flyers vs. Stetson Hatters 1:15 PM ET, Friday, November 24 - Youngstown State Penguins vs. Rhode Island Rams 5:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24 - Richmond Spiders vs. Maine Black Bears 5:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) VCU Rams vs. Sacred Heart Pioneers 5:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24 -

