The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) will welcome in the Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Oklahoma Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Sooners had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.6% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents made.
  • Oklahoma had an 11-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.4% from the field.
  • The Sooners were the 278th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hawkeyes ranked 65th.
  • Last year, the 67.7 points per game the Sooners put up were seven fewer points than the Hawkeyes gave up (74.7).
  • Oklahoma had a 6-3 record last season when putting up more than 74.7 points.

Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Hawkeyes' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Sooners allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
  • Iowa put together a 16-4 straight up record in games it shot above 43.2% from the field.
  • The Hawkeyes were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Sooners finished 341st.
  • The Hawkeyes' 80.1 points per game last year were 12.6 more points than the 67.5 the Sooners allowed to opponents.
  • When Iowa gave up fewer than 67.7 points last season, it went 8-3.

Oklahoma Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Oklahoma posted 69.3 points per game last year at home, which was three more points than it averaged on the road (66.3).
  • In 2022-23, the Sooners allowed 64.4 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 75.8.
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Oklahoma fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 7 three-pointers per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 32.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Iowa scored 89.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 69.9.
  • At home, the Hawkeyes conceded 76 points per game last season, four more than they allowed away (72).
  • Iowa knocked down more 3-pointers at home (10 per game) than away (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than away (30.5%).

Oklahoma Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 82-43 Lloyd Noble Center
11/14/2023 Texas State W 93-54 Lloyd Noble Center
11/17/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley W 90-66 Lloyd Noble Center
11/23/2023 Iowa - LionTree Arena
11/30/2023 UAPB - Lloyd Noble Center
12/5/2023 Providence - Lloyd Noble Center

Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Alabama State W 98-67 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/14/2023 @ Creighton L 92-84 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/17/2023 Arkansas State W 88-74 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/23/2023 Oklahoma - LionTree Arena
11/29/2023 North Florida - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/4/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena

