The Villanova Wildcats (4-1) welcome in the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 2:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Carolina vs. Villanova Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.3 percentage points lower than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
  • North Carolina went 14-3 when it shot better than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels were the seventh-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wildcats finished 341st.
  • The Tar Heels put up 8.5 more points per game last year (76.2) than the Wildcats gave up to opponents (67.7).
  • North Carolina put together an 18-6 record last season in games it scored more than 67.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, North Carolina averaged 8.1 more points per game at home (78.3) than on the road (70.2).
  • The Tar Heels conceded 67.7 points per game at home last season, and 71.1 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, North Carolina drained fewer trifectas on the road (6.4 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.3%) than at home (32%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Lehigh W 90-68 Dean Smith Center
11/17/2023 UC Riverside W 77-52 Dean Smith Center
11/22/2023 Northern Iowa W 91-69 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Villanova - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center
12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.