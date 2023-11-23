The Villanova Wildcats (4-1) welcome in the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 2:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

North Carolina vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

How to Watch Other ACC Games

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.3 percentage points lower than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

North Carolina went 14-3 when it shot better than 43.7% from the field.

The Tar Heels were the seventh-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wildcats finished 341st.

The Tar Heels put up 8.5 more points per game last year (76.2) than the Wildcats gave up to opponents (67.7).

North Carolina put together an 18-6 record last season in games it scored more than 67.7 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, North Carolina averaged 8.1 more points per game at home (78.3) than on the road (70.2).

The Tar Heels conceded 67.7 points per game at home last season, and 71.1 on the road.

Beyond the arc, North Carolina drained fewer trifectas on the road (6.4 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.3%) than at home (32%) too.

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule