How to Watch North Carolina vs. Villanova on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Villanova Wildcats (4-1) welcome in the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 2:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023.
North Carolina vs. Villanova Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.3 percentage points lower than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- North Carolina went 14-3 when it shot better than 43.7% from the field.
- The Tar Heels were the seventh-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wildcats finished 341st.
- The Tar Heels put up 8.5 more points per game last year (76.2) than the Wildcats gave up to opponents (67.7).
- North Carolina put together an 18-6 record last season in games it scored more than 67.7 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, North Carolina averaged 8.1 more points per game at home (78.3) than on the road (70.2).
- The Tar Heels conceded 67.7 points per game at home last season, and 71.1 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, North Carolina drained fewer trifectas on the road (6.4 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.3%) than at home (32%) too.
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Lehigh
|W 90-68
|Dean Smith Center
|11/17/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 77-52
|Dean Smith Center
|11/22/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 91-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Dean Smith Center
